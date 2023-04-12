Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 24,949 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $28.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.