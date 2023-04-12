FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 90,755 shares.The stock last traded at $52.49 and had previously closed at $52.81.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

