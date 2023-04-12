First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 163,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 419,685 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $18.93.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

