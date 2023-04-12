IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,413,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 4,131,049 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

