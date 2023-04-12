VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 229,559 shares.The stock last traded at $17.46 and had previously closed at $17.47.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.