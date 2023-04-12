Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,620,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 11,238,138 shares.The stock last traded at $1.37 and had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TELL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,814,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

See Also

