Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

