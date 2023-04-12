Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.86. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $9,680,000. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

