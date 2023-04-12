Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.55. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 141,301 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

