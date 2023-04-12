ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.60. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 533,012 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

