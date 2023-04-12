Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down to $142.55

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.55, but opened at $139.00. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $138.38, with a volume of 116,819 shares traded.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

