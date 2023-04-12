Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.