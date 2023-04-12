Barclays Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $41.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.