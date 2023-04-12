Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $179.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TRV opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.