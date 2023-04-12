Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKWD. Truist Financial began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

