Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

PRU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

