Barclays Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

MET opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. MetLife has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

Insider Activity

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

