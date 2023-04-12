Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

BHF stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

