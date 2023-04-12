Barclays Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $17.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

