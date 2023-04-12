Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARNC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,707,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

