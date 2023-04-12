Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KALU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KALU opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.