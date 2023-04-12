United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $406.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

United Rentals stock opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.09. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

