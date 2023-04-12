Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

