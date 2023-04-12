PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.
PACCAR Trading Up 1.9 %
PACCAR stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
