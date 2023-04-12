Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRFS. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Up 1.8 %

Grifols stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.