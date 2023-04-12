Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRFS. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Up 1.8 %
Grifols stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
