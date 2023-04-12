Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

