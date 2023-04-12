Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
IAS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
