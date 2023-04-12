Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

