MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $438.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

