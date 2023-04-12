Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,492.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,682 shares of company stock worth $137,483. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

