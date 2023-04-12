Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $285.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

