Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 100,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.