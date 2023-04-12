Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 374,841 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,841 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $214,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

