7,307 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

INGR stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

