Versor Investments LP Trims Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enovis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 26.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Enovis Trading Up 0.9 %

Enovis stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

