Versor Investments LP Invests $718,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE ES opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

