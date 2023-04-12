Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

THG stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

