The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

