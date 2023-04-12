Versor Investments LP Acquires 15,200 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 304.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 474.14%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.