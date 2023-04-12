Versor Investments LP Makes New $735,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

