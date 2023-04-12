Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 537,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

ALV opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

