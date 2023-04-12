Versor Investments LP Buys 15,600 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after buying an additional 505,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

