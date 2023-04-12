Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AON were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $320.90 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.92 and a 200-day moving average of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

