Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 31.45%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

