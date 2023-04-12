Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,742 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

