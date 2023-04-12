Versor Investments LP Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

