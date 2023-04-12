Versor Investments LP Sells 9,286 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

