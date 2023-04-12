Versor Investments LP Has $812,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

