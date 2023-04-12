Hive (HIVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.81 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $195.89 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 472,982,754 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

