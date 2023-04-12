inSure DeFi Market Cap Tops $201.03 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $201.03 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00747969 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,340,622.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

