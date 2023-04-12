Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.41 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00027980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,010.33 or 0.99997314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08886926 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,265,113.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

